Santa Claus Is Cleared to Travel Amid Pandemic Thanks to Dr Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci got tossed some pretty legitimate questions from kids on CNN Saturday when he and his adorable friends from “Sesame Street” relieved their concerns about the pandemic and if Santa is OK to travel.

“How did Santa get the vaccine, and is it safe for him to go in the house?” 8-year-old Lucy from San Rafael, California, wondered, referring to the vaccinations for COVID-19, which are just now starting to get distributed.

Luckily, Dr. Fauci said that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

“I took a trip up to the North Pole; I went there and vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go,” Dr. Fauci said.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go,” Dr. Fauci assured.

Vice President Mike Pence also got his vaccination Friday. He did it on camera to encourage Americans to get theirs when the shots are more widely available and to demonstrate that he believes they’re safe.

With just a few days until Christmas, Dr. Fauci and other public health experts have strongly urged Americans to be extremely cautious this holiday season to prevent another spike in COVID-19 infections and death.