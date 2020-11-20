Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus Has COVID Immunity, Dr. Fauci Says

He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice… and he the global pandemic won’t slow him down next month. Yes, for all those who have been worried that Santa might not make it down the chimney, Dr. Anthony Fauci is here to put your minds (and your children’s minds) at ease. “Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” the infectious disease expert told USA Today in an interview published Friday.

As the holidays begin to take shape, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid down the law on travel. The organization is currently warning people to stay home rather than visit family and gather in large groups, which could potentially advance the new surges of COVID-19. That means Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah and all kinds of holiday get-togethers are going to look very different in 2020. (Even the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is adapting to the new normal.)

But Santa and his traditions are here to stay. And given that that we’re talking about a man who can ride around in a reindeer-led open sleigh delivering goodies and presents to children all over the world in one single night, it should come as no surprise that Santa is possibly one of the only people in the world who is immune to the virus that has caused over 250,000 deaths in the U.S. alone.

It should also come as a relief for children who might have been worried that their Christmas morning joy would be among the many cancellations this year. After all, Santa might be seen as vulnerable to the virus given his weight and age. But Fauci has assured the world that “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.” Not even to his reindeer, his elves or Mrs. Claus.

In other words, we should probably all think about moving to the North Pole (or maybe New Zealand) if we don’t want to worry about a pandemic. At least we’d get to celebrate Christmas year-round.