SantaCon NYC Canceled This Year: ‘All of the Reindeer Got the ‘Rona’

SantaCon NYC — the polarizing annual pub crawl for charity where everyone dresses like Santa Claus — has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of the reindeer got the ‘rona, so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment,” a message on the event’s official site read. “There is no SantaCon NYC this year.”

On Twitter, the event encouraged people to still give to charity, writing, “You may have heard, Santa’s Ho Ho Hos will NOT be making an appearance for SantaConNYC 2020. Plz keep the magic alive in your hearts & homes til we can safely & merrily gather again. You can still dress up, give to CHARITY & play reindeer games at home!”

The yearly event is a divisive one for the residents of New York City. Either you love dressing up as Saint Nick and getting wasted in public … or you hate being surrounded by drunk idiots. There’s really no middle ground.

Comedian David Alan Grier is apparently part of the latter group, tweeting after hearing the news, “Thank you Jesus, THANK YOU LORD!!!!! New York City SantaCon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.”

Josh Crutchmer, an editor at the New York Times, wondered, “What is the highest office you could attain running solely on banning santacon? at a minimum you could land a council seat. mayor might be in play.”

And journalist Erin Biba echoed that sentiment by writing, “WE GOT RID OF TRUMP AND SANTACON THINGS ARE LOOKING UP FOR US AMERICA.”