Sara Bareilles and JJ Abrams Make Music and Romance in ‘Little Voice’ Trailer for Apple TV+ Series (Video)

The team behind the Broadway musical hit “Waitress” of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson have teamed with J.J. Abrams for a new Apple TV+ drama series called “Little Voice” that has a lot of music, a lot of love and a lot of heart.

“Little Voice” is a half-hour, coming-of-age drama that stars Brittany O’Grady (“Star”) as a talented young singer and songwriter looking to find her confidence on stage and fulfill her dreams while navigating love, rejection and complicated family issues.

“I don’t like anyone listening to the songs I write. They’re for me,” O’Grady says in the first trailer for the show. “As my dad always said, sometimes you just have to do it for the love of it.”

“Little Voice” is Bareilles’ first foray into television and marks O’Grady’s return to TV after breaking out in “Star.” She stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

“Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode.

The new series will premiere globally on July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly every Friday.

Bareilles also released her version of the title track song for the series on Tuesday, which you can listen to below.

Check out the first trailer for “Little Voice” above.