Real-life singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has been cast to star as a washed-up pop star in Tina Fey’s Peacock comedy “Girls5eva.”
The series centers on a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Per Peacock’s description of the series, “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”
The “Love Song” singer will play the lead role of Dawn, described as a former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion.
“It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” Bareilles said. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”
The series, which was ordered by Peacock in January, and will be written by Meredith Scardino will write and executive produce alongside Fey and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” producer Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment.
Bareilles first rose to fame in 2007 with her hit song “Love Song.” Since then, she has won one Grammy Award and received seven Grammy nominations, two Tony nominations, and three Emmy nominations. She made her Broadway debut in 2017 as the star of the musical “Waitress” for which she wrote music and lyrics. In 2019, she released her fifth album, “Amidst the Chaos,” produced by T Bone Burnett.
This is not Bareilles’ first foray into film and television, however. She recently served as executive producer for Apple TV+’s “Little Voice,” a 10-episode series that features her original music and shares a title with her 2007 debut album. In the past, she has appeared on episodes of “Community” and “30 Rock,” and also starred as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 TV movie “Jesus Superstar Live in Concert.” She has also made countless television appearances on talk shows and award ceremonies throughout her music career and is listed on the soundtracks for movies including “Battle of the Sexes,” “Maid of Honor,” “She’s Out of My League,” and most recently shows like “Castle Rock” and “Central Park.”
Shia LaBeouf's 17 Most Outlandish Stunts, From Multiple Arrests to Permanent Tattoos (Photos)
The former Disney Channel star and "Indiana Jones" protégé's personal life has garnered even more attention than his movies
February 2005 Shia LaBeouf was arrested by the LAPD for assault with a deadly weapon after crashing into their car and then allegedly threatening his neighbor with a kitchen knife.
Nov. 4, 2007 LaBeouf was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespassing when the manager of a Chicago Walgreens asked him to leave and he refused. The charges were later dropped.
March 2008 A warrant was issued for LaBeouf’s arrest after he failed to appear in court following a February charge of unlawful smoking in Burbank. His lawyer appeared in court the next day and the judge recalled the warrant.
July 27, 2008 LaBeouf’s truck was totaled after a car ran a red light and rammed into him. His left hand was crushed and he was arrested for refusing a breathalyzer test at the scene. The actor was later cleared of all fault for the incident.
Feb. 5, 2011 LaBeouf fought another patron at Mad Bull’s Tavern in Sherman Oaks. He was placed in handcuffs but not arrested, and was later free to go.
Dec. 17, 2013 LaBeouf was accused of plagiarism after his short film “Howard Cantour.com” was compared to Dan Clowes’ comic “Justin M. Damiano.” LaBeouf posted an apology, which was then criticized for being a plagiarism of a Yahoo! Answers post from 2010.
Feb. 9, 2014 LaBeouf walked out of a news conference for “Nymphomaniac” after quoting French footballer Eric Cantona: “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.”
Feb. 9, 2014 (cont’d) While walking the red carpet for “Nymphomaniac” at the Berlin Film Festival, LaBeouf sported a paper bag emblazoned with the words “I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE.”
Feb. 11, 2014 LaBeouf kicked off a six-day gallery with performance artists Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko in Los Angeles. Entitled #IAMSORRY, the performance consisted of the actor wearing a tuxedo and the paper bag, inviting people to come in one at a time, whereupon he would cry in front of them.
June 26, 2014 LaBeouf is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass for refusing to leave New York's Studio 54, where Alan Cumming was starring in "Cabaret." LaBeouf reportedly spat at the arresting officers before using an impolite slur. He later voluntarily agreed to seek treatment.
May 2015 LaBeouf reunites with Turner and Ronkko for #INTRODUCTIONS, a half-hour series of monologues performed in front of a green screen. One of the segments, titled “Just Do It,” which consisted of the actor screaming inspirational messages at the camera, shot to viral status and became the most searched for GIF of 2015, according to Google.
2015 While shooting the 2016 indie drama "American Honey," the actor got 12 tattoos -- including matching Missy Elliot portraits on each knee. "Peer pressure," he explained to Variety, which noted that director Andrea Arnold worried about changes to his character's appearance from scene to scene.
November 2015 LaBeouf once again turned the camera on himself with #ALLMYMOVIES, a three day viewing marathon of all his movies that the actor live streamed himself watching.
May 2016 LaBeouf, Turner and Ronkko embarked on a month-long journey called #TAKEMEANYWHERE, in which they would tweet out their coordinates, allow fans to find them and take them anywhere they chose. They started in Colorado and crossed the States before traveling through Canada and ending up in Alaska.
Jan. 26, 2017 LaBeouf was arrested for misdemeanor assault after getting into a fight with a Bronx resident at an anti-Trump rally that LaBeouf has promised to livestream for the entirety of Trump's presidency. The charges were later dropped.
July 8, 2017 LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction -- with bodycam footage showing a foul-mouthed tirade at the arresting officers. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, and was fined $1,000 and ordered to receive therapy for anger management and substance abuse.
July 2018 To play a gangster named Creeper in David Ayre's 2020 thriller "The Tax Collector," LaBeouf inked his entire torso, including the word "CREEPER" across his stomach -- a process artist Bryan Ramirez detailed on Instagram.
