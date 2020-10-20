Sara Haines could barely keep it together during a discussion about Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” having to repeatedly apologize for dissolving into giggles over the legal analyst who was suspended from the New Yorker for exposing himself during a workplace Zoom call.
“I’m sorry, um, I usually give women a lot of credit for multi-tasking, but this is a gear switch I could leave to only a man,” Haines joked.
Fighting back laughter, Haines tried to maintain her composure as she told moderator Whoopi Goldberg what she thought about Toobin’s antics.
“This was during an election simulation, which is — I’m sorry — the most unsexy thing I’ve ever heard of,” she said. “And I’m not going to be able to unsee this. I very much miss the days when Jennifer went to the bathroom and forgot to turn off her camera.”
“I’m so sorry, I know there is a lot of seriousness to this topic, it’s just really hard because I can’t fathom a situation where this is the option A and B,” she added.
After regaining her composure, she told the audience about “The View’s” own rules about turning their cameras on and off between segments.
“I’m petrified of my computer camera. I don’t know if you remember, Whoopi, what you used to tell us — ‘put something over that.’ I take my cameras and my devices very seriously, so this is not a mistake that happens very easily.”
But Haines was unable to resist one more joke to close out her arguments: “This is why I’m grateful that Joy waits until 12:01 to take off her bra.”
Toobin, who is also the chief legal analyst on CNN, has said he was unaware that he was visible on camera during the incident.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said in a statement to VICE, which first reported the suspension. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”
