Go Pro Today

Sara Haines Returns to ‘The View’ as Co-Host

She will rejoin the panel when talk show debuts Season 24 next Tuesday

| September 4, 2020 @ 8:16 AM Last Updated: September 4, 2020 @ 8:52 AM
Sara Haines

Getty Images

Sara Haines is returning as co-host of “The View” when the ABC daytime talk show premieres its 24th season next week, the series announced Friday.

Haines — who served as co-host on the ABC daytime talker from 2016-2018 — will rejoin a table of “View” panelists that  includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and guest co-host Ana Navarro, when Season 24 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. ET.

As TheWrap previously reported, Haines was in final talks to return to “The View” full-time in mid-August, replacing Abby Hunstman, who exited as co-host back in January to work on her father’s Utah gubernatorial campaign. Haines had been filling in as a guest co-host sporadically in Huntsman’s absence.

Also Read: Sara Haines in Final Talks to Return to 'The View' as Co-Host

Prior to her first “View” stint, Haines was a weekend anchor on “Good Morning America.” She left “The View” to host the third hour of “GMA” on weekdays with Michael Strahan (that hour would eventually add Keke Palmer and be renamed “Strahan, Sara and Keke”). It was pulled off the air in March in favor of coronavirus coverage.

“I grew up watching ‘The View,’ and what this show stands for – different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul,” Haines said in a statement Friday. “I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky.”

Executive producer Brian Teta added: “Sara never stopped being a part of ‘The View’ family and we’re so excited to once again have her warmth, humor and thoughtful viewpoint join the rest of our talented co-hosts on the panel.”

Also Read: Labor Day 2020 TV Viewing Guide: Here Are 17 Things to Watch This Weekend (Photos)

Per ABC, “Season 24 will premiere with the majority of the co-hosts appearing from home and Haines broadcasting from the show’s NYC studio.”

A spokesperson for “The View” told TheWrap that guest co-hosts will begin to fill in for McCain, who announced her pregnancy last season, when she goes on maternity leave this fall.

See below for the scheduled guests for “The View’s” Season 24 premiere week:

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders (author, “Speaking for Myself”)

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (author, “Melania and Me”)

Thursday, Sept. 10 — Jane Fonda (author, “What Can I Do?”); “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts (“Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story”)

Friday, Sept. 11 — The Political View with former Ohio Governor John Kasich; Eva Longoria (co-founder, She Se Puede)

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 93

Here’s when 92 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content