Sara Haines Returns to ‘The View’ as Co-Host

She will rejoin the panel when talk show debuts Season 24 next Tuesday
Jennifer Maas | September 4, 2020 @ 8:16 AM
Last Updated: September 4, 2020 @ 8:52 AM
Sara Haines is returning as co-host of “The View” when the ABC daytime talk show premieres its 24th season next week, the series announced Friday.
Haines — who served as co-host on the ABC daytime talker from 2016-2018 — will rejoin a table of “View” panelists that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and guest co-host Ana Navarro, when Season 24 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. ET.
As TheWrap previously reported, Haines was in final talks to return to “The View” full-time in mid-August, replacing Abby Hunstman, who exited as co-host back in January to work on her father’s Utah gubernatorial campaign. Haines had been filling in as a guest co-host sporadically in Huntsman’s absence.
Prior to her first “View” stint, Haines was a weekend anchor on “Good Morning America.” She left “The View” to host the third hour of “GMA” on weekdays with Michael Strahan (that hour would eventually add Keke Palmer and be renamed “Strahan, Sara and Keke”). It was pulled off the air in March in favor of coronavirus coverage.
“I grew up watching ‘The View,’ and what this show stands for – different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul,” Haines said in a statement Friday. “I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky.”
Executive producer Brian Teta added: “Sara never stopped being a part of ‘The View’ family and we’re so excited to once again have her warmth, humor and thoughtful viewpoint join the rest of our talented co-hosts on the panel.”
Thursday, Sept. 10 — Jane Fonda (author, “What Can I Do?”); “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts (“Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story”)
Friday, Sept. 11 — The Political View with former Ohio Governor John Kasich; Eva Longoria (co-founder, She Se Puede)
