In her latest lip-sync parody video, Sarah Cooper set her sights on Donald Trump Jr.’s bizarre Sunday night video, in which he filmed himself lying supine on a bed while lamenting about how his social-media engagement has been getting “crushed.”

“Hey guys, hope you’re doing well. Just watching my algorithms get crushed. I guess I did something to piss off the Instagram gods, so hopefully you’re seeing this stuff anyway. We’ll do what we can. Talk to you soon,” Don Jr. can be heard saying as Cooper lip-syncs to him, complete with a set of very expressive eyebrows.

Needless to say, it appears Cooper isn’t having any trouble with her algorithms — at least when it comes to TikTok and Twitter. As of Monday afternoon, Cooper’s video had over 1.1 million views on Twitter, while Don Jr.’s original had 1 million plays on Instagram Reels.

The president’s first-born son has been highly critical of social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, and complained that his engagement has slipped by a third on Twitter and 20% on Facebook-owned Instagram. “Twitter has been throttling my reach and I’m getting 1/3 the amount of RTs I would normally get. Instagram is doing the same & worse for the last few days,” he tweeted Sunday night.

Watch Cooper’s parody here, and take a look at Don Jr.’s original here.