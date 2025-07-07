Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why She Doesn’t Talk Politics Online: ‘FDR Was Elected Without Social Media’ | Video

Sarah Jessica Parker does not think she needs to talk politics on social media in order to push a message forward, sharing that nuance is lost in the abbreviated platforms and, after all, “FDR was elected without” it.

While speaking with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s “The Best People” podcast, the “And Just Like That” star explained her philosophy on being discerning about where and when she shares her political opinions, and why she largely avoids social media. It boiled down to “generations” of elected officials doing just fine getting their word out without it.

“I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation. I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes,” Parker said. “I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it.”

She continued: “I think there are so many ways to work toward a more civil society. Sometimes I’ll say when people are like, ‘You’ve got to speak up on social media,’ I was like, FDR was elected without social media. Many things happened, right and left, Republicans and Democrats for many years, many generations were elected without someone having to say something on Instagram.”

Watch Parker’s full interview below:

Play video

The producer and actress went on to explain that just because she is not active politically on her social media does not mean she does nothing. The “Sex and the City” alum said she stays vocal “in the ways that I feel comfortable being vocal.” That means staying informed and knowing when to not jump in on complicated subjects she thinks are “deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance.”

“I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me,” Parker concluded.

Watch the full conversation between Wallace and Parker above.