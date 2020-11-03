Sarah McBride won Delaware’s state senate seat on Tuesday, making her the first transgender state senator in U.S. history.

The victory also makes the democrat the highest-ranking transgender legislator in the country.

“We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” McBride tweeted on election night. “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

Also Read: Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Boarded Up Ahead of Election Night

She went on to address her first order of business as a state senator: “As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families.”

Hailing from the same home state as former vice president Joe Biden, in the past McBride has worked for former Governor Jack Markell, Attorney General Beau Biden, and in the Obama White House. She also currently serves as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

Also Read: Jim Carrey's Bizarre Floating Head Is Asking You to Vote in Election Day Cartoon

The newly-minted senator played a large part in the passage of Delaware’s non-discrimination legislation, which banned discrimination on the basis of gender identity in employment, housing, insurance, and public accommodations.

She also became the first openly transgender person to address a major U.S. party’s convention when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.