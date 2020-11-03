She went on to address her first order of business as a state senator: “As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families.”
Hailing from the same home state as former vice president Joe Biden, in the past McBride has worked for former Governor Jack Markell, Attorney General Beau Biden, and in the Obama White House. She also currently serves as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.
The newly-minted senator played a large part in the passage of Delaware’s non-discrimination legislation, which banned discrimination on the basis of gender identity in employment, housing, insurance, and public accommodations.
She also became the first openly transgender person to address a major U.S. party’s convention when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.
Disgruntled Ex-Trump Staffers Who Voted for Biden, From Michael Cohen to Omarosa (Photos)
On election day, take a break from all the incredible stress you're probably feeling with TheWrap's breakdown of ex-Trump employees getting revenge on their former boss by voting for Joe Biden.
Michael Cohen -- "Guess what I did this morning...bright and early?" Trump ex-lawyer tweeted (spoiler: he voted for Biden).
James Comey -- "Vote for your country," the former FBI director said in a tweet that included a photo of him wearing a Biden-Harris t-shirt. So, kind of the opposite of what he did 4 years ago.
Omarosa -- "Just know that I voted for the graduate of Howard University, because I'm a Bison through and through!" Omarosa Manigault Newman told Extra, referring to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Miles Taylor -- "Closing argument: 230,000+ American lives lost. Vote him out," the author of the anonymous "resistance within the Trump White House" op-ed tweeted, referencing the number of people killed by COVID-19. Sidenote, Taylor helped develop Trump's policy of separating refugee children from their families, a policy the UN says violates international law.
Alexander Vindman -- "This time last year, I appeared before the House Committees investigating @realDonaldTrump ’s extortion of Ukraine to steal an American election. I did my duty & told the truth," the NSC whistleblower said.
Olivia Troye -- "As a lifelong #Republican-for the 1st time ever in my voting life-#IVoted for a straight #Democratic ticket. Together-we can stop @realDonaldTrump from continuing to destroy our country," the former Homeland Security Official tweeted
