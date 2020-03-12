Some ‘Masked Singer’ Viewers Find Sarah Palin’s Unmasking, Performance of ‘Baby Got Back’ Un-Bear-able

“The Masked Singer” threw fans for a loop last night with the big reveal that Sarah Palin was the celebrity hidden under The Bear mask and had earlier in the night performed Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” while still in costume.

But not all viewers enjoyed this shocking unveiling, as not all viewers are fans of the polarizing Palin — who is both the former governor of Alaska and a former vice presidential candidate — and took to Twitter to express just how un-bear-able they found her inclusion in Fox’s wacky singing competition.

Oh, they also didn’t love that she rapped Sir Mix-a-Lot’s iconic track one more time after her elimination and unmasking, which you can view via the video above.

“TV was a mistake,” Media Matters’ Parker Molloy tweeted, along with a picture of Palin being interviewed by “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon.

“IT’S SARAH PALIN “RAPPING” BABY GOT BACK ON THE MASKED SINGER RAPTURE PLEASE JUST TAKE US WE’RE READY,” another Twitter user wrote.

Journalist R. Eric Thomas tweeted: “Sarah Palin was just revealed as one of The Masked Singers and yes we are fully committed to dystopia.”

But not everyone was so down on Palin. Actually, a few were very down for Palin on “The Masked Singer.”

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, Sarah Palin just killed it’s on Masked Singer!” one user tweeted.

See just a handful of the many mixed reactions to Palin’s “Masked Singer” appearance below.

Sarah Palin singing Sir Mix-A-Lot on the Masked Singer tonight somehow doesnt even make it into the top ten craziest things to happen in like the last hour.pic.twitter.com/jJotmpdNnN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2020

IT'S SARAH PALIN "RAPPING" BABY GOT BACK ON THE MASKED SINGER RAPTURE PLEASE JUST TAKE US WE'RE READY pic.twitter.com/Ki4pzsSDbV — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) March 12, 2020

Hell is watching Sarah Palin rapping Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer go straight into coverage of Trump speaking about a pandemic pic.twitter.com/Yt0JXFwFqk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin just rapped Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer and you guys are trying to STOP the virus?? pic.twitter.com/dFgbCg7dJd — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin was just revealed as one of The Masked Singers and yes we are fully committed to dystopia. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 12, 2020

If I could sum up 2020 so far it would be this video of Sarah Palin on The Masked Singer. pic.twitter.com/BqV0180uMt — jourdyn berry (@JourdynBerry) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin rapping “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer with a fade into a Trump coronavirus update is the psychedelic dystopia we’re living in now. pic.twitter.com/Aisls1W011 — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 12, 2020

guys who cares that Trump said “fuck” on cspan because SARAH PALIN WAS ON THE MASKED SINGER TONIGHT BUTCHERING BABY GOT BACK WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN pic.twitter.com/KHubv68GM5 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 12, 2020

As if things aren’t mental enough, this evening Sarah Palin was revealed as a Masked Singer. 2020 is killing me, man. pic.twitter.com/grqUiUTdep — Damon Evans (@damocrat) March 12, 2020

Well I just watched Sarah Palin sing “Baby Got Back” dressed in a pastel plush cat costume on “The Masked Singer” and I can’t wait for my alarm to go off. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) March 12, 2020

Didn’t buy in to the whole “world is falling apart” thing today until I saw Sarah Palin dressed as a bear rapping Baby Got Back on the Masked Singer — Maddie Hils (@maddiehils) March 12, 2020

I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, Sarah Palin just killed it’s on Masked Singer! #MaskedSinger — Tracy Buxton (@tracy_10) March 12, 2020

Among all the chaos in the world, Sarah Palin is singing Baby Got Back on the Masked Singer. We are living in a simulation and it has collapsed upon itself. pic.twitter.com/DSApBxLUkU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 12, 2020

Here's something I never thought I'd say but Sarah Palin just made my night ????????????

Watch her rap "Baby Got Back" on Masked Singer was a moment to remember ???????????????????????????????? I DEFINITELY DON'T agree with her Politics but She had a lot of energy and gave a great performance. — D Baxter (@DBaxter60964956) March 12, 2020

@SarahPalinUSA YOU ROCK!!! thank you for being brave enough to have fun with it and be awesome at it!!! BTW @SarahPalinUSA

My #BabyGotBack ????????????

https://t.co/RduikbdBFj — RachelAnn (@TheBlac71118042) March 12, 2020

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.