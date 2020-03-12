Some ‘Masked Singer’ Viewers Find Sarah Palin’s Unmasking, Performance of ‘Baby Got Back’ Un-Bear-able

“RAPTURE PLEASE JUST TAKE US WE’RE READY”

| March 12, 2020 @ 7:19 AM

“The Masked Singer” threw fans for a loop last night with the big reveal that Sarah Palin was the celebrity hidden under The Bear mask and had earlier in the night performed Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” while still in costume.

But not all viewers enjoyed this shocking unveiling, as not all viewers are fans of the polarizing Palin — who is both the former governor of Alaska and a former vice presidential candidate — and took to Twitter to express just how un-bear-able they found her inclusion in Fox’s wacky singing competition.

Oh, they also didn’t love that she rapped Sir Mix-a-Lot’s iconic track one more time after her elimination and unmasking, which you can view via the video above.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Bear Is... (Video)

“TV was a mistake,” Media Matters’ Parker Molloy tweeted, along with a picture of Palin being interviewed by “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon.

“IT’S SARAH PALIN “RAPPING” BABY GOT BACK ON THE MASKED SINGER RAPTURE PLEASE JUST TAKE US WE’RE READY,” another Twitter user wrote.

Journalist R. Eric Thomas tweeted: “Sarah Palin was just revealed as one of The Masked Singers and yes we are fully committed to dystopia.”

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Sets Sharon Osbourne, Yvette Nicole Brown as Guest Judges (Exclusive)

But not everyone was so down on Palin. Actually, a few were very down for Palin on “The Masked Singer.”

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, Sarah Palin just killed it’s on Masked Singer!” one user tweeted.

See just a handful of the many mixed reactions to Palin’s “Masked Singer” appearance below.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Sets First-Ever Sing-a-Long Special

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue