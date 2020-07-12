Sarah Paulson found a way to connect to her “Mrs. America” character, Alice Macray, by drawing from the experiences of someone very close to her — her grandmother.

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” Paulson explained that playing Alice, someone with ideals very different from her own, allowed her to pay homage to a woman she holds very dear.

“I thought it was a really wonderful opportunity to honor my grandmother, who’s still alive and who married my grandfather right out of college and never held a job in the working world,” Paulson said. “She was a dedicated homemaker, a religious woman, a conservative woman, a Christian woman. So this was an opportunity for me to honor the real place that she held in our family and that she continues to hold. And she was always the person that I would go to for advice. And she just so fundamentally good as a person, even though to this day, politically, we don’t speak the same language.”

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.