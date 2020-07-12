‘Mrs. America ‘ Star Sarah Paulson on How Her Character Was an Homage to Her Grandmother | Podcast

“I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for me to… bring my, my grandmother June into the story a little bit,” she explains

| July 12, 2020 @ 1:20 PM Last Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 1:45 PM

Sarah Paulson found a way to connect to her “Mrs. America” character, Alice Macray, by drawing from the experiences of someone very close to her — her grandmother.

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” Paulson explained that playing Alice, someone with ideals very different from her own, allowed her to pay homage to a woman she holds very dear.

“I thought it was a really wonderful opportunity to honor my grandmother, who’s still alive and who married my grandfather right out of college and never held a job in the working world,” Paulson said. “She was a dedicated homemaker, a religious woman, a conservative woman, a Christian woman. So this was an opportunity for me to honor the real place that she held in our family and that she continues to hold. And she was always the person that I would go to for advice. And she just so fundamentally good as a person, even though to this day, politically, we don’t speak the same language.”

