Sarah Silverman Recalls Whirlwind 3-Hour Shoot for ‘F–king Matt Damon’ Music Video

Sarah Silverman remembers the brief few hours she had in Miami to shoot the now-iconic “F—ing Matt Damon’ video for then-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show.

While appearing on Ted Danson’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast, Silverman recalled how quickly she had to work while touring in Miami to get the video put together to surprise Kimmel on his show. She put it together with some writers overnight and had a mere three hours to shoot it with Damon in a hotel the next day.

“We wrote the song like in a fury and recorded it, and one of the guy’s did Matt’s voice,” Silverman said. “Then we had three hours at this hotel the next morning and Matt had given us also three hours because he had a hard out at noon because his daughter had a Halloween pageant.”

She continued: “He came in and learned it in a closet in one of the hotel rooms, recorded his part, and then we just played the audio and lip-synced it, and we had like four different locations. It was run-and-gun and it came out so great.”

The entire shoot had to be done behind Kimmel’s back. Silverman remembered having to lie about what she was up to in Miami while she worked on the song and shot the video with Damon.

“I remember I had to lie to him about where I was on tour,” she said. “I’m not good at that at all. But it was just ‘ok commit to this.’”

The commitment, sneaking around, and run-and-gun nature of the quick shoot definitely paid off for both Silverman and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She won her first Emmy for “F—ing Matt Damon” for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2008.