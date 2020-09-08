Go Pro Today

‘Saturday Night Live’ Promotes Ego Nwodim to Main Cast Member for Season 46

Upright Citizens Brigade alum joined “SNL” as featured player in 2018

| September 8, 2020 @ 2:58 PM Last Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 4:56 PM
Saturday Night Live - Season 45

Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” featured player Ego Nwodim has been upped to a main cast member for Season 46, a spokesperson for the NBC sketch comedy told TheWrap Tuesday.

The Upright Citizens Brigade alum joined “SNL” in 2018 as a featured player. Nwodim’s memorable moments on the show — so far — include playing an African-American Studies professor named Dr. Angie Hynes on “Weekend Update,” as well as her recurring role as L’evanka in “Them Trumps” sketches, and her impressions of Tiffany Haddish and Mel B.

No premiere date has been set for Season 46 of “SNL.” The series has been on hiatus since May 9 and hasn’t shot an in-studio episode at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H since March 7 due to the pandemic. The final three episodes of “SNL’s” 45th season were taped remotely from cast members’ homes.

Also Read: Everyone, Including Bette Midler, Wants Cecily Strong to Do Shouting Kimberly Guilfoyle on 'SNL' (Video)

When the show does come back, Maya Rudolph says she’s excited to reprise her role as Kamala Harris, whom the “SNL” vet had previously impersonated before she became Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly, shortly after Harris was announced last month. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

There’s also a lot of clamoring from fans for Cecily Strong to do her take on Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting at the Republican National Convention.

Related Content