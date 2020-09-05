“Saturday Night Live” will air a rerun this Saturday of its Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode in honor of the late actor, who died last week after a four-year fight with colon cancer, a network spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

The episode, which originally aired in April 2018 after the release of “Black Panther,” featured popular bits like “Black Jeopardy,” where Boseman — as his character King T’Challa — appeared alongside Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones and Chris Redd on the mock game show.

Also Read: To Be Young, Gifted and Black: The Legacy Chadwick Boseman Gave Us Can Never Die (Commentary)

Last Friday, Boseman’s family revealed that he had died following a four-year battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 that later progressed to stage IV. But in that time, despite rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries, Boseman filmed “Marshall,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

As “SNL” fans know, when new episodes air the show is broadcast live coast to coast, which means 11:30 p.m. on the East Coast, and 8:30 p.m. in the west. But “SNL” is still on summer hiatus and won’t return with new episodes for at least a few more weeks. Which means Boseman’s “Saturday Night Live” episode will be airing at 11:30 p.m. PT/ET. While you wait, watch his charming and very funny monologue below: