Will Forte made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this week, 12 years after exiting the cast. And during his monologue, he really wanted to know why it took Lorne Michaels so long to ask him to host.

“I was in the cast 12 years ago with Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen,” Forte began. “So it was really fun to see Kristen host, then Bill, then Andy, then Fred, then Kristen again, then Bill again, then Jason.”

He then got a bit more hostile, questioning why Seth Meyers and John Mulaney have gotten to host, considering they were just a “Weekend Update” anchor and “SNL” writer, respectively. “Does that even count as being on the show?” Forte asked incredulously.

You can watch Forte’s full monologue in the video here and above.

Still, he was determined to make the best of it, excitedly telling the audience “tonight, it’s finally my turn. My time to shine. Tonight, it’s all about me” — at which point, Kristen Wiig herself showed up.

Naturally, the “SNL” legend got huge applause from the audience, which Forte also got a bit steamed at. He quickly brushed her off, encouraging her to head back to the airport even though she said she flew in specifically for the show. “I don’t love that she got more applause than when I came out,” Forte chided the audience after Wiig exited the stage.

That said, Wiig wasn’t the only surprise guest. Willem Dafoe, who is set to host “SNL” next week, also popped up. He was flanked by Lorne Michaels, both informing Forte that there had been a mistake in having him host at all.

“You think I would book someone named Will, then someone named Willem?” Michaels asked.

Still, Forte was determined to find some love from the audience, so he brought up a poll, asking who should host the show. Unfortunately for him, Kristen Wiig won in a landslide.