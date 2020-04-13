Saul Turteltaub, ‘Sanford and Son’ Writer and Producer, Dies at 87

Saul Turteltaub, the television writer and producer known for “Sanford and Son,” “What’s Happening!!,” “That Girl” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died at the age of 87.

His son, “Cool Runnings” and “While You Were Sleeping” director Jon Turteltaub, confirmed his father’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.

“To say this was a talented, funny, loving and beloved man is truly an understatement,” he said in the statement.

Also Read: Tarvaris Jackson, Former NFL Quarterback, Dies at 36 in Car Accident

Turteltaub had a long career in the television industry. His first writing credit was for “Candid Camera” in 1961, after which he went on to both write and produce shows including “That Girl,” “E/R,” “Grady,” the beloved 1970s comedy “Sanford and Son” and its spin-off series “Sanford Arms,” “Kate & Allie,” “One of the Boys,” “The New Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Love, American Style,” “The Mama Cass Television Program” and the 1986 TV series “You Again” starring John Stamos and Jack Klugman.

He was one of the original writers for “The Carol Burnett Show,” for which he received an Emmy nomination for the variety show’s first season in 1968.

Turteltaub also tried his hand at directing six episodes of “That Girl” between 1969 and 1971. His film credits include writing 1997’s “Roseanna’s Grave,” which starred Jean Reno and Mercedes Ruehl.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his sons Adam and Jon, five grandchildren and his sister Helena.