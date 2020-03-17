Savannah Guthrie, the co-host of NBC’s “Today” show, announced on Tuesday evening that she will begin anchoring the show from her home as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic because she has a “mild sore throat and runny nose.”

“In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” Guthrie shared in an Instagram post. “I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time — but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us.”

Guthrie’s appearances from home will begin starting with Wednesday’s “Today” show. Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, will still be appearing live from the studio, according to Page Six.

On Monday, the “Today” show co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin also did not appear on the show because a colleague had tested positive for COVID-19. Roker did return to give the weather report on Tuesday’s episode — albeit from his kitchen.

“We have learned that a TODAY employee based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and working for the 9am hour has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim wrote in a memo to staff.

Oppenheim also said in his memo that NBC News’ offices, control room, and Studio 1A were undergoing “multiple deep cleanings” and that employees who were identified to have been in close proximity with the employee would be asked to self-isolate.