The “Saved by the Bell” cast, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots just remixed the show’s classic theme song. (And no, we aren’t just talking about them performing the Peacock version’s remix, as performed by Lil Yachty.)

The “Tonight Show” version all starts out normal enough, just with Fallon and Thiessen on the vocals. And then the record scratched.

That’s when Tariq Trotter of The Roots — a.k.a. Black Thought — changed it all up, spitting: “Early ’90s NBC/2020 streaming on Peacock/Pete Engel, show creator/Jessie, Kelly, Zack…”

“A.C. Slater,” Lopez interrupted, himself rapping (decently). “The Preppy hater/The Jessie Spano dater/Life is greater when we’re reunited…”

That was Berkley’s cue to cut in with her “I’m So Excited” gag.

Watch the video above.

Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” revival (a “reimagining,” they call it) launched just in time for Thanksgiving. Ahead of the news series’ streaming debut, TheWrap spoke with executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario about the transferred timeout power and whether or not Zack Morris is actually “trash,” like the popular Youtube series — created by Dashiell Driscoll — asserts.

“There are a couple of times where I was like, ‘Eh, [Driscoll] might have a point there on a couple of these,'” Bario said. “But that is the entertainment about Zack, right, is that he was kind of marginally trash. No matter what he did during those 21 minutes, in the 22nd minute he realized that he learned something, s0, he was well-redeemed. But leading up that moment, meh.”

“Mac Morris (Zack’s son, played by Mitchell Hoog) is basically unredeemable trash. He’s like way worse — by design — than his father ever was,” Wigfield said. “His father at least had the cover of existing in 1991. There are kids, like kids that exist now, who also live in a privilege bubble like Mac Morris, who exists in this year and still kind of sucks. He’s much worse, I would say, than his father.”