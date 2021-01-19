‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Renewed by Peacock for Season 2

It’s all right, guys: Peacock has renewed its “Saved by the Bell” reboot for a 10-episode Season 2.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

“‘Saved by the Bell’ brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season.”

“We are immensely proud of Tracey’s innovative reimagining of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for a new generation. The stories told in Season 1 are both authentic and meaningful, and are elevated by outstanding performances from our cast,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We are grateful to our partners at Peacock and the fans for their continued support of the series. We can’t wait to be back next semester at Bayside High – a place where all are welcome!”

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes — that’s the show’s joke, not ours) a much-needed dose of reality.

Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. “Saved by the Bell” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.