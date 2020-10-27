Peacock dropped the trailer for its “Saved by the Bell” reboot on Tuesday, and the old Bayside gang is (mostly) back together. But let’s be honest, you’re just here to see Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly (Tiffani Amber Thiessen).

Well, now you can get your first glimpse of Bayside’s first couple: Watch the wink-heavy trailer via the video above.

All of your favorite gags are in there, and Max (yes, of The Max) looks like he hasn’t aged a day. Or, you know, grown up at all.

Plus, we get an updated “Friends Forever” remix out of a Zack Attack reunion, a timeout from not Zack, and Slater (Mario Lopez) takes his shirt off.

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris (Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including the affluent Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality, according to the streaming version’s logline.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Lopez star in the new “Saved by the Bell” series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield (“30 Rock”) writes and executive produces the series. Franco Bario and Peter Engel, who produced all of the original “Saved by the Bell” shows together — including O.G. series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” — are also executive producers on this one.

“Saved by the Bell” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot premieres Nov. 25 — Happy Thanksgiving!