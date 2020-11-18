‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Producers Say Zack Morris Isn’t ‘Trash,’ but Mac Morris Definitely Is (Video)

The creator of YouTube series “Zack Morris Is Trash,” Dashiell Driscoll, is a writer on Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot. But don’t take the hiring as an endorsement that producers on the new streaming version agree the original TNBC “SBTB” lead character, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, is, indeed, trash.

Ahead of the “Saved by the Bell” reimagining’s (what Peacock wants us to call it, yuck) Thanksgiving-timed launch, we told new showrunner Tracey Wigfield (“30 Rock”) and Franco Bario, who has been a producer on every iteration of the teen series since its “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” inception, how (not genuinely) offensive we found the title and conceit of Driscoll’s brilliant Funny or Die series.

So, like, is our charming childhood hero, whom in this version has grown up to be the governor of California, actually “trash”?

Zack and Kelly - and Zack Attack - Are Back at Bayside in Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' Trailer (Video)

“Marginally,” Bario said.

“There are a couple of times where I was like, ‘Eh, [Driscoll, who also narrates the web series] might have a point there on a couple of these,'” he said. “But that is the entertainment about Zack, right, is that he was kind of marginally trash. No matter what he did during those 21 minutes, in the 22nd minute he realized that he learned something, s0, he was well-redeemed. But leading up that moment, meh.”

OK, so that’s one maybe on “trash.”

Lisa Turtle Forever: Lark Voorhies to Make 'Special Appearance' on Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot

“Mac Morris (played by Mitchell Hoog) is basically unredeemable trash. He’s like way worse — by design — than his father ever was,” Wigfield said. “His father at least had the cover of existing in 1991. There are kids, like kids that exist now, who also live in a privilege bubble like Mac Morris, who exists in this year and still kind of sucks. He’s much worse, I would say, than his father.”

Alright, well screw Mac Morris — we barely know that dude. His (fake) mom, Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Amber Thiessen), would probably take issue with Wigfield’s description though.

Watch the relevant portion of our interview with Wigfield and Bario via the video above, and stay tuned to TheWrap for more from the Zoom conversation at Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” launch.

With "Saved by the Bell" set to return on Peacock with a new generation of Bayside High students, we look back at one of the breakout characters from the original: Dustin Diamond's nerdy character Screech, who gave audienc... In Season 1's "Screech's Girl," the smitten nerd falls in love with Bambi, who is actually just Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) speaking in falsetto on the phone. At one point Screech handcuffs himself to the lockers ... NBC Consider this the most unconvincing Afro ever. In Season 1's "The Gift," a lightning strike gives Screech the ability to see into the future and a hairstyle that dominated the 1970s. Thankfully, his brownish curls retur... NBC In the Season 2 episode "Dancing to the Max," Screech pairs some erratic dance moves with Lisa Turtle's (Lark Voorhies) performance at The Max. Radio host Casey Kasem guest stars and introduces the pair as they debut "T... NBC Before Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) broke Screech's heart, there was Violet Bickerstaff played by Tori Spelling in Season 2's "The Glee Club." Screech comes to the rescue of his four-eyed love interest by saving her from... NBC Kelly Kapowski's (Tiffani Thiessen) swimsuit and A.C. Slater's (Mario Lopez) drum solo were no match for Screech during the "Miss Bayside" beauty pageant in Season 2. The gender-neutral competition saw Screech win the t... NBC Screech has his shot at becoming the big hero at Bayside High on the Season 3 episode "Check Your Mate," which sees him squaring off against the resident chess champion from Valley High. NBC It's only fitting that a nerd like Screech would have an artificial intelligence sidekick, a robot named Kevin. Voiced by Mike Lavelle, Kevin made appearances throughout the series and in Season 4's "Screech's Birthday.... NBC Screech rips Zack Morris' shirt, and that's the most physical damage done in Season 4's "The Bayside Triangle," when he stands up for himself after catching his best friend kiss his crush, Lisa Turtle. It's a seriou... Youtube Slater asks Screech to watch his pet lizard Artie on the Season 4 episode "Slater's Friend." Unfortunately, Artie kicks the bucket leaving Screech and Zack to scramble for a reptilian replacement. This wreaks havoc on t... NBC

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)