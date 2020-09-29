Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” revival finally has a premiere date, so save this note in your trapper keepers: The new version of the ’90s cult classic premieres on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Nov. 25 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

To celebrate the announcement, Peacock put together a fun teaser with a literal peacock walking the halls of (we assume) Bayside High. Watch it at the top of the page right now.

In the show, which stars original series mainstays Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles of Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

The new generation of kids at Bayside High include the “handsome, charming, privileged” Mac and Jessie’s “sensitive man-child” son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), as well as Lexi (Josie Totah), “the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students”; Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), “a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down”; and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), “Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultra-competitive best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside.”

“Pitch Perfect” alum John Michael Higgins will play Principle Toddman, the successor to Bayside High School Principal Richard Belding, played by Dennis Haskins in the original series.

The revival hails from Universal Television and will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario, alums of the original “Saved by the Bell” and its spinoffs, will also serve as executive producers.