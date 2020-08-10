Jessie Explains How ‘Exciting’ Caffeine Pills Are to Bayside Students in New ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival Teaser (Video)

We’re so excited for the “Saved by the Bell” revival and Peacock’s new teaser for the show, which includes Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano explaining how “exciting” caffeine pills are, has made it so we just can’t hide it.

In the video, which the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service dropped during the show’s virtual summer CTAM panel Monday, Zack Morris’ son, Mac (played by Mitchell Hoog) is offering caffeine pills to a new Bayside High student to help “increase” her productivity.

That’s when Jessie, who is now the guidance counselor at her alma mater, jumps over to lecture them about the dangers of caffeine pills, poking fun at one of the most memorable episodes of the original series, in which Jessie gets “addicted” to caffeine pills.

Also Read: Hey, Preppy: Slater Lectures Zack's Son in First 'Saved by the Bell' Revival Teaser (Video)

“Are those caffeine pills???” she says. “At first, they’re so exciting and then it gets even more exciting — but after that, it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract.”

In the revival, Zack Morris, now the governor of California, gets himself “into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High,” according to Peacock’s description.

Though the teaser doesn’t show him, Mark-Paul Gosselaar is set to reprise his role for the revival, with Tiffani Thiessen expected to return as Kelly Kapowski, his high-school-sweetheart-turned-wife.

Also Read: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Will Finally Watch 'Saved by the Bell' for New Podcast, 'Zack to the Future'

The show will follow a new generation of kids at Bayside High, including the “handsome, charming, privileged” Mac and Jessie’s “sensitive man-child” son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), as well as Lexi (Josie Totah), “the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students”; Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), “a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down”; and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), “Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultra-competitive best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside.”

“Pitch Perfect” alum John Michael Higgins will play Principle Toddman, the successor to Bayside High School Principal Richard Belding, played by Dennis Haskins in the original series.

The revival hails from Universal Television and will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario, alums of the original “Saved by the Bell” and its spinoffs, will also serve as executive producers.

No premiere date has been set for the series.