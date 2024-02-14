Scarlett Johansson Amazon Series ‘Just Cause’ Adds ‘American Fiction’ Director Cord Jefferson, John Wells

Scarlett Johansson’s Amazon Prime Video series “Just Cause” has added “American Fiction” Cord Jefferson and John Wells (“ER”), who both will serve as writers and executive producers for the book-to-TV adaptation limited series, per reports.

The story comes from John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel “Just Cause,” which is a psychological thriller centered on Miami crime reporter, Matthew Cowart, who reopens the case of an inmate scheduled to be executed for the murder of a woman named Joanie Shriver. The new adaptation will star Johansson as the female version of Matthew Cowart, with the new name Madison “Madi” Cowart. The series will follow the journey of Madi after she receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent.

The first adaptation of Katzenbach’s book was in 1995 and starred actors Sean Connery, Blair Underwood, Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Ruby Dee and Kate Upshaw.

Jefferson, who made his directorial debut with the award-winning film “American Fiction,” won an Emmy for his penmanship on the HBO series “Watchmen.” He also wrote for the Emmy-winning comedy series “Master of None.” His other credits include “The Good Place” and “Succession.” He currently has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

As for acclaimed writer, director and producer Wells, his work includes executive producing dramedy series “Shameless,” producing the Bradley Cooper-led “Burnt” and executive producing “Doom: Annihilation.” Wells, who has an overall deal with WBTV is best known for serving as the showrunner and executive producer for “ER” and “West Wing.”