Scenes From the LGBTQ+ ‘All Black Lives Matter’ March in Hollywood

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.

Inspired not just by the still in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.

Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was “in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression,” the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.

Also Read: Black LGBTQ+ Activists Paint 'All Black Lives Matter' on Hollywood Blvd.

One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring “All Black Lives Matter” in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.