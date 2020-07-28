“Schitt’s Creek” has broken the record for most Emmy nominations given to a comedy series in its final season with 15 nods in total.

The Pop TV show surpasses the previous record of 13 nominations set by “30 Rock” in 2013.

“Schitt’s” 2020 nominations include a nod for each of the show’s four leads, including an outstanding lead actor nod for Eugene Levy, a lead actress nod for Catherine O’Hara, a supporting actor nod for Dan Levy, and a supporting actress nod for Annie Murphy. The show also got nominations for directing, plus a spot among the 8 shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, alongside the likes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Dead to Me.”

Also Read: How 'Schitt's Creek' Built Dan Levy's Confidence: 'Writing This Show Was a Catharsis for Me' (Video)

The show’s other 2020 nominations include casting, contemporary costumes, hairstyling, and makeup, and sound mixing. It also managed to get itself nominated twice in one category on two occasions — two episodes in the single-camera picture editing for a comedy series category, and two episodes for the writing for a comedy series category.

“Schitt’s Creek” has been on since 2015. Starring the father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the beloved half-hour comedy tells the story of the Roses, an extremely wealthy family of four that suddenly loses all of their money, leaving them no choice but to move to the dilapidated town of Schitt’s Creek, which they bought years earlier as a joke. The series came to an end in April with a series finale episode titled “Happy Ending.”

Last year, “Schitt’s” was nominated for outstanding comedy series, best costumes, and best lead actor and actress, but has yet to win a primetime Emmy. Here’s hoping the last year is the charm!

See the full list of 2020 Emmy nominations here.