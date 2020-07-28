“Schitt’s Creek” has broken the record for most Emmy nominations given to a comedy series in its final season with 15 nods in total.
The Pop TV show surpasses the previous record of 13 nominations set by “30 Rock” in 2013.
“Schitt’s” 2020 nominations include a nod for each of the show’s four leads, including an outstanding lead actor nod for Eugene Levy, a lead actress nod for Catherine O’Hara, a supporting actor nod for Dan Levy, and a supporting actress nod for Annie Murphy. The show also got nominations for directing, plus a spot among the 8 shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, alongside the likes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Dead to Me.”
The show’s other 2020 nominations include casting, contemporary costumes, hairstyling, and makeup, and sound mixing. It also managed to get itself nominated twice in one category on two occasions — two episodes in the single-camera picture editing for a comedy series category, and two episodes for the writing for a comedy series category.
“Schitt’s Creek” has been on since 2015. Starring the father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the beloved half-hour comedy tells the story of the Roses, an extremely wealthy family of four that suddenly loses all of their money, leaving them no choice but to move to the dilapidated town of Schitt’s Creek, which they bought years earlier as a joke. The series came to an end in April with a series finale episode titled “Happy Ending.”
Last year, “Schitt’s” was nominated for outstanding comedy series, best costumes, and best lead actor and actress, but has yet to win a primetime Emmy. Here’s hoping the last year is the charm!
Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)
Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.
Surprise: "What We Do in the Shadows" FX's series adaptation of the vampire mockumetary from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi only secured two below the line nominations for its first season, but it's second outing scored big with eight nominations, including an Outstanding Comedy Series nod.
FX
Surprise: "The Mandalorian" Drama heavyweight "Game of Thrones" was out of the running this year, leaving room for a new series to sneak in among a slew of past nominees like "Better Call Saul," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Crown." But instead of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," voters went with a different new streaming service, nominated Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."
Disney+
Snub: Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Odenkirk has been a perennial nominee in the lead actor category since 2015, but this year the "Better Call Saul" star was overlooked in favor of a pair of actors from "Succession" and "The Morning Show" star Steve Carell.
AMC
Snub: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Moss won the award for lead actress in a drama series in 2017 and has been nominated numerous times in the past, but, like "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and "How to Get Away With Murder's" Viola Davis, failed to make the cut for the most recent season of "Handmaid's Tale."
Hulu
Surprise: Zendaya, "Euphoria" In a category comprised mostly of returning players, dark horse candidate Zendaya managed to sneak a lead actress nod for her role on the HBO drama "Euphoria," slipping in alongside fellow category newcomer Jennifer Aniston of "The Morning Show."
HBO
Snub: "Big Little Lies" HBO's Liane Moriarty adaptation was the belle of awards season in 2017, all but sweeping the limited series categories with its roster of big-name stars including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. But Season 2's move to the drama series category hurt the show, leaving "Big Little Lies" with only two nominations for supporting stars Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.
HBO
Surprise: "The Masked Singer" Fox's absurdist singing competition finally became too big for Emmy voters to ignore in Season 2, shaking up the Oustanding Competition Program category with 10-time winner "The Amazing Race" ineligible this year.
Fox
Snub: "Westworld" Turns out "Westworld" wasn't the "Game of Thrones" successor HBO hoped iy would be, earning only two acting nods for its third season, for supporting actors Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright, and missing out on the marquee drama series category entirely.
HBO
Snub: Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable" For much of the voting period, the two stars of Netflix's harrowing "Unbelievable" seemed like locks for lead actress in a limited series nominations, but neither made the cut in a crowded category, not even TV Academy darling Merritt Wever, who has twice before pulled out a surprise upset on Emmy night.
Netflix
