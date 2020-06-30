‘Schitt’s Creek’ Tops Queer Critics’ Nominations For First-Ever Dorian TV Awards (Exclusive)
Nominees were voted upon by the members of GALECA — The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics
Lawrence Yee | June 30, 2020 @ 12:18 PM
Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 12:23 PM
GALECA — The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics on Tuesday announced the nominees for its inaugural Dorian TV Awards, with “Schitt’s Creek” leading the pack with seven nominations.
In addition to acting nods for its four leads, the Pop TV show (which ended in April) earned nominations for Best TV Comedy, Best LGBTQ TV show and Best TV Musical Performance.
Ryan Murphy’s stylish Netflix series “Hollywood” earned six total noms — four in acting categories — followed by HBO’s fact-based TV movie “Bad Education” and daring miniseries “Watchmen” earning four Dorian nominations each.
Via its original banner Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, GALECA’s Dorian Awards have gone to the best of all of film and TV — not only LGBTQ-themed — since 2010. While this year marks the inaugural Dorian TV Awards, this marks the 11th go-around for members voting on their best-loved TV programs and stars. Come first-quarter 2021, the Society will add to its choices for the finest in theatrical releases for the first separate Dorian Film Awards.
“With a global pandemic, severe economic strife, the gut-punches of racism and police brutality proverbially hitting us all–this might not seem like the right time for fluffy showbiz awards,” GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall, CEO and Editorial Director of Pride Media (The Advocate, Out, Pride, Plus) said in a statement. “But it may be more important than ever now to embrace and champion quality stories and push the real Hollywood’s entitled writers, producers, executives and PR reps out of their bubble and into truly reflecting America’s diversity for a change. They have so much power, and entertainment journalism groups like GALECA can make them accountable.”
Added GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths, “Stereotypical, or worse, depictions of LGBTQs and People of Color have greatly contributed to the pain America is in right now. GALECA and its partner organization CGEM: Critics Groups for Equality in Media are determined to press media companies to take more responsibility and hire more underrepresented voices, voices that might say, ‘Hey, why, in 2020, is every single character on this show white, rich and straight except for the Asian, Latinx or Black baddie/comic foil?'”
In addition to more traditional categories, the Dorian Awards include GALECA’s trademark category, Campiest TV Show, and the Wilde Wit award named after Oscar Wilde. Winners will be announced August 21.
See the complete list of nominees below:
BEST TV DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
BEST TV COMEDY
Better Things (FX)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
The Good Place (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Bad Education (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)
Normal People (Hulu)
Watchmen (HBO)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Allison Janney, Bad Education (HBO)
Patti LuPone, Hollywood (Netflix)
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Joe Mantello, Hollywood (Netflix)
Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up”, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Music, Music Everywhere!”, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, Halftime Show, Super Bowl LIV (Fox)
Janelle Monáe & Billy Porter, Opening Number, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)
Noah Reid, “Always Be My Baby”, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW
Bad Education (HBO)
Hollywood (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Vida (Starz)
We’re Here (HBO)
Work in Progress (Showtime)
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
Cheer (Netflix)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Gentified (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
One Day at a Time (Pop)
Vida (Starz)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Work in Progress (Showtime)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Hollywood (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Watchmen (HBO)
Westworld (HBO)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
AJ and the Queen (Netflix)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)
The Great (Hulu)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
WILDE WIT AWARD
Dan Levy
Randy Rainbow
Hannah Gadsby
Cate Blanchett
Trevor Noah
LGBTQ Hollywood 2020: 20 Stars Who Have Come Out Since Last Year's Pride (Photos)
Lil Nas X
The "Old Town Road" singer came out as gay in a June 2019 tweet. "I don’t wanna just live my entire life — especially how I just got to where I’m at — just like, not doing what I wanna do," he said in an interview with the BBC.
Willow Smith
The "Whip My Hair" singer came out as bisexual and open to polyamorous relationships in a June 2019 interview with her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on "Red Table Talk." "I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," she said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."
Connor Jessup
The Canadian actor, who starred in "Falling Skies" and Netflix's "Locke and Key," came out as gay in a June 2019 confession on Instagram. "I’ve played that tedious game. Most painfully, I’ve talked about the gay characters I’ve played from a neutral, almost anthropological distance, as if they were separate from me," he said. "I don’t want to be complicit, even peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or hushed. I’m grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution."
Juan Pablo Di Pace
In a June 2019 TED talk, the actor-singer Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") came out as gay and shared his struggle for acceptance in his native Argentina. " I figured if I changed my f---ing self, I could be in," he said, adding that he came to terms with his sexuality while playing Jesus in the 2015 NBC miniseries "A.D. The Bible Continues." “So there I am, hanging on the cross… and I look up at the sky, and I think, ‘You could still strike me down with lightning. Are you sure you want me to play your son?'” he recalled, before experiencing what he called an "overwhelming feeling of love and acceptance and freedom."
Julianne Hough
In an August 2019 story in Women's Health, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum said she came out as bisexual to her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich: "‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she says.
Joshua Rush
In a series of tweets in August 2019, the teenage star of Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" came out as an "out and proud bisexual man." But the actor admitted, "I suffered with some level of my own internalized homophobia even while playing the first openly gay character on Disney Channel."
Kat Barrell
The "Wynonna Earp" star came out as bisexual in the August 2019 issue of the U.K.'s Diva magazine. "I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man," she said. "I wish it could just be about the human I am in love with, not their gender. This is why I am so passionate about advocating for equal acceptance across the spectrum of sexuality."
Brian J. Smith
In a November 2019 interview with Attitude, the star of "Sense8" and "Treadstone" publicly identified as gay and said it took a long time to come to terms with his sexuality after growing up in rural Texas in the 1980s. At school, I really couldn’t fit in anywhere. I wasn’t a jock or a nerd," he said. “Forget about any LGBTQ union or groups. There was absolutely nothing. I was completely alone. I heard all the names: pussy, f--got.”
Brigette Lundy-Paine
The star of Netflix's "Aytpical" came out as nonbinary in a November 2019 Instagram post. "I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. using they/them as of late n it feels right," they wrote. "scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender."
Stacy London
In a December 2019 Instagram post, the former host of "What Not to Wear" came out and shared her one-year relationship with musician Cat Yazbek. "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it," she wrote.
DJ Qualls
The comedic actor, best known for "Road Trip," "The New Guy" and "Z Nation," came out in a January 2020 tweet. "Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time," he wrote. "Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career."
Witold Sadowy
It's never too late to speak your truth. Acclaimed Polish stage actor Witold Sadowy used the occasion of his 100th birthday in January 2020 in interview with TVP Kultura. "For me, the most important thing is the survival of the truth," he said. "I am proud that I am an honest man. I didn’t get married, and I didn’t have children, something I really regret. But I was born different. I’m gay."
Jameela Jamil
The star of "The Good Place" came out as "queer" in February 2020 after receiving some pushback for her role as MC of a new HBO Max series about ballroom vogueing. "Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer," she tweeted. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon-jumping over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear, and turmoil when I was a kid."
Rosario Dawson
The star of "Sin City" and "Briarpatch" came out as a member of the LGBT community in a February 2020 Bustle interview clarifying a 2018 "Happy Pride Month" Instagram post. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now,” said the actress, who recently dated Sen. Cory Booker. “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”
Rick Cosnett
The star of "The Vampire Diaries," "Quantico" and "The Flash" came out as gay in a short Instagram video in February 2020. "I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don’t even know about from childhood and society and from just life," he said.
Da Brat
Rapper Da Brat surprised fans in March 2020 by sharing a birthday gift from her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair CEO Jessica Dupart. "I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote on Instagram. "It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
In a March 2020 personal essay on StartTheWave.org, British-Canadian actress came out as "queer" -- just like the title character she played on SyFy's "Wynonna Earp." "As soon as I became sexually aware, I was attracted to all shapes and genders," she wrote. "Playing a queer character and meeting the fans that are drawn to her, I guess I’ve reevaluated how I am to face this part of me."
J. August Richards
The actor, best known for his work on "Angel" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," came out as gay in an April 2020 Instagram post. Playing a gay doctor on ABC's "Council of Dads," Richards said, "required me to show up fully in a way that I don't always when I'm working. I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself.”
Rebecca Black
The YouTube sensation, best known for the 2011 viral hit "Friday," came out as "queer" in an April 2020 podcast interview. "I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she explained. "People started asking and I stopped not responding."
Auli'i Cravalho
The actress and singer, who voiced the title character in Disney's 2016 animated hit "Moana" and then starred as Ariel in 2019's "The Little Mermaid Live!" came out as bisexual in an April 2020 TikTok video. (She actually lip-syncs to the "No, I'm bi" lyrics to Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights.")
From Julianne Hough to Da Brat to “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, a look at the notable people who now identify with the LGBTQ community