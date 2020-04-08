‘Schitt’s Creek’ Ends: Where You Can See the Actors Next

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped up Tuesday night with a series finale that saw David (Dan Levy) wed Patrick (Noah Reid) in a tear-filled ceremony. And while the fan-favorite may be over, its stars have already lined up new projects. Read on to find out where you can see the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” next.
Dan Levy
The show co-creator and star signed a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios in September. Under the deal, Levy will develop and produce scripted projects for the studio. No projects have been announced (television productions are on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic) but the openly gay creator said that his projects will be inclusive.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said. “As I say a bittersweet goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”
Levy was named the recipient of the HRC Visibility Award in January but the March event has postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reid has had to postpone the dates of his First Time Out Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the singer-actor should take some pride that Mariah Carey teared up at the vows he sung during the series finale.
Murphy, who played Alexis, has already landed her next role. She is starring in AMC’s upcoming meta-comedy “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” playing a sitcom wife who “escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.”
Eugene Levy
Dan’s father both on the show and in real-life has already had dozens of credits over his near 50-year career. We’re not sure where you’ll see him next, but you can hear him (and co-star Catherine O’Hara) narrating the “Canada: Far and Wide” feature at Epcot in Florida when the park reopens.
Catherine O’Hara
In addition to “Canada: Far and Wide,” O’Hara is lending her voice to the upcoming animated feature “Extinct.” She’ll play Alma, and we’re pretty sure her character will NOT sound like Moira Rose.
Emily Hampshire
Fans can actually catch Hampshire, aka Stevie Budd, every week. The actress is hosting a weekly live-streamed show “Humpday with Hampshire” to raise money for The Actors Fund.
Produced by The Actors Fund, the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. The show will live-stream weekly until film, television and theater productions are back up and running. You can catch the first episode here and check out future episodes here.
Finally, as an added bonus, check out the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” reflecting on filming the final episode:
These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Getty Images
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi.
Getty Images
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
Getty Images
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Getty Images
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Getty Images
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
Getty Images
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
Getty Images
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Getty Images
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Getty Images
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Getty Images
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Getty Images
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
Getty Images
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Getty Images
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
Getty Images
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said on his platform that he is donating $1 billion in shares of his other company Square Inc. to help fund relief efforts. Dorsey said it is about 28% of his wealth. After "we disarm the pandemic," Dorsey said, the money will also help fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.
There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.