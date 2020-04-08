‘Schitt’s Creek’ Ends: Where You Can See the Actors Next

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped up Tuesday night with a series finale that saw David (Dan Levy) wed Patrick (Noah Reid) in a tear-filled ceremony. And while the fan-favorite may be over, its stars have already lined up new projects. Read on to find out where you can see the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” next.

Dan Levy

The show co-creator and star signed a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios in September. Under the deal, Levy will develop and produce scripted projects for the studio. No projects have been announced (television productions are on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic) but the openly gay creator said that his projects will be inclusive.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said. “As I say a bittersweet goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”

Levy was named the recipient of the HRC Visibility Award in January but the March event has postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Noah Reid

Reid has had to postpone the dates of his First Time Out Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the singer-actor should take some pride that Mariah Carey teared up at the vows he sung during the series finale.

Annie Murphy

Murphy, who played Alexis, has already landed her next role. She is starring in AMC’s upcoming meta-comedy “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” playing a sitcom wife who “escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.”

Eugene Levy

Dan’s father both on the show and in real-life has already had dozens of credits over his near 50-year career. We’re not sure where you’ll see him next, but you can hear him (and co-star Catherine O’Hara) narrating the “Canada: Far and Wide” feature at Epcot in Florida when the park reopens.

Catherine O’Hara

In addition to “Canada: Far and Wide,” O’Hara is lending her voice to the upcoming animated feature “Extinct.” She’ll play Alma, and we’re pretty sure her character will NOT sound like Moira Rose.

Emily Hampshire

Fans can actually catch Hampshire, aka Stevie Budd, every week. The actress is hosting a weekly live-streamed show “Humpday with Hampshire” to raise money for The Actors Fund.

Produced by The Actors Fund, the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. The show will live-stream weekly until film, television and theater productions are back up and running. You can catch the first episode here and check out future episodes here.

Finally, as an added bonus, check out the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” reflecting on filming the final episode: