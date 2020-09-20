‘Schitt’s Creek’ Makes Emmy History With Sweep of Top 7 Comedy Categories

“Schitt’s Creek” has just made Emmy history on Sunday night with a historic sweep of the top 7 comedy categories.

No comedy series has swept all four acting awards at the Emmys before, much less all four acting awards plus the ones for writing and directing. “All in the Family” received three out of the four acting categories in 1978 and two of the four in 1972.

The show won two Creative Arts Emmys earlier this week, as well as seven Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The show’s nine wins passes “Frasier,” whose last season won six Emmys in 2004.

The show won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie Murphy), as well as Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show’s previous seasons hadn’t won an Emmy, although it received several nominations. The series has won 18 Canadian Screen Awards and was the first Canadian comedy series to be nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series.

“Schitt’s Creek” was created by Dan and Eugene Levy and aired its final season earlier this year. It follows the formerly wealthy Rose family who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.