Over the course of six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” fans learned that no one mattered more to Dan Levy’s David Rose than the one and only Mariah Carey. And though viewers never saw David meet the singer during the now-ended comedy’s run, his dream was finally fulfilled on-screen Sunday when he actually got to sing “Hero” with his personal hero.
The “Schitt’s Creek” cast reunited (remotely) yesterday to record an in-character performance in honor of teachers for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement. Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) led the group, of course, which included David, Johnny (Eugene Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Patrick (Noah Reid) and Ray (Rizwan Manji), plus the Jazzagals.
Oh, and then, as a surprise performer, Moira’s friend Mariah.
Mariah gives a few words of thanks to the teachers who “rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line” and congratulates 2020’s grads who had to “deal with this bleak moment” on “this historic accomplishment.”
Then Mariah personally serenades David with a few bars from “Always Be My Baby,” and he passes out.
