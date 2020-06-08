David Rose Finally Meets ‘Hero’ Mariah Carey in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Performance (Video)

Sorry, Patrick, but she’s *actually* his Mariah Carey

| June 8, 2020 @ 8:14 AM

Over the course of six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” fans learned that no one mattered more to Dan Levy’s David Rose than the one and only Mariah Carey. And though viewers never saw David meet the singer during the now-ended comedy’s run, his dream was finally fulfilled on-screen Sunday when he actually got to sing “Hero” with his personal hero.

The “Schitt’s Creek” cast reunited (remotely) yesterday to record an in-character performance in honor of teachers for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement. Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) led the group, of course, which included David, Johnny (Eugene Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Patrick (Noah Reid) and Ray (Rizwan Manji), plus the Jazzagals.

Oh, and then, as a surprise performer, Moira’s friend Mariah.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

When the Grammy winner joins the group around the 4:22-mark, the look of shock on David’s face is priceless.

“Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good I had to get in on it,” Carey says.

“I think I’m having a heart attack!” David shouts.

Also Read: Is Pop TV Getting Out of the Scripted TV Business?

Mariah gives a few words of thanks to the teachers who “rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line” and congratulates 2020’s grads who had to “deal with this bleak moment” on “this historic accomplishment.”

Then Mariah personally serenades David with a few bars from “Always Be My Baby,” and he passes out.

Watch the full performance via the video above.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE