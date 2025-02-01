‘School Spirits’ Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The first three episodes of Season 2 of the Paramount+ series debuted on Jan. 30

Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits,
Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits, (CREDIT: Ed Araquel/Paramount+.)

The supernatural Paramount+ series “School Spirits” is back for a second season. Peyton List stars as teen Maddie Nears, who everyone thinks is missing — and possibly dead — while she tries to figure out why her spirit is still stuck at school with the ghosts of students past.

Here is what you need to know about when and where to watch the series:

When did Season 2 of “School Spirits” premiere?

Season 2 of “School Spirits” premiered with the first three episodes on Jan. 30.

Peyton List in Season 2 of "School Spirits"
Where are new episodes of Season 2 of “School Spirits” streaming?

New episodes premiere on Thursdays on on Paramount+

The episode release schedule for Season 2 of “School Spirits” so far: 

Season 2, Episode 1  Whatever Happened to Maddie Nears?, Jan. 30
Season 2, Episode 2  Field of Screams, Jan. 30
Season 2, Episode 3  Can’t Hauntly Wait,  Jan. 30
Season 2, Episode 4  A Walk-in to Remember, Feb. 6
Season 2, Episode 5  Ghost Who’s Coming to Dinner, Feb. 13
Season 2, Episode 6  Ghost Pointe Blank, Feb. 20
Season 2, Episode 7  TBD, Feb. 27
Season 2, Episode 8  TBD, March 6

Who is in the Season 2 of “School Spirits” cast?

Besides lead star Peyton List, the series costars Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer as Maddie’s living friends.

As for the ghosts, Milo Manheim plays Wally, Sarah Yarkin is Rhonda, Nick Pugliese is Charley, Josh Zuckerman is Mr. Martin. New Season 2 characters include Jess Gabor as Janet, Miles Elliot as Yuri and Ci Hang Ma as Quinn.

Watch the Season 2 trailer of “School Spirits”

"School Spirits" Season 1
