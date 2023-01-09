Paramount+’s new young adult drama series “School Spirits” introduces viewers to the afterlife for students at Split River High School in its new trailer.

“What was her name again?” asks student Chloe in the opening of the trailer. Chloe is played by Alison Thorton. “Maggie somebody,” another student replies. “Maggie” is Maddie, a teen girl — played by Peyon List — who is investigating her peculiar disappearance while on the other side of the living human population.

During her investigation, “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers,” reads a description of the show. The first-look trailer was released during the series’ panel at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association.

“Welcome to the Split River High support group,” says Mr. Martin, played by Josh Zuckerman. “How’d you die?” questions Sarah Yarkin, who plays Rhonda, one of the student members of the support group.

“School Spirits” is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, and stars List (Maddie Nears), Maria Dizzia (Sandra Nears), Yarkin (Rhonda), Spencer MacPherson (Xavier Baxter), Rainbow Wedell (Claire Zolinski) and Nick Pugliese (Charley). The show is executive produced by its showrunner Oliver Goldstick, along with its creators Nate and Megan Trinrud.

“School Spirits” will premiere on Thursday, March 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and the U.K. The pilot season will include eight episodes, which will be available for streams weekly on Paramount+ on Thursdays.