Arnold Schwarzenegger and TikTok are teaming up, with the popular app donating $3 million to the actor’s After-School All-Stars non-profit on Thursday to help feed families that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The foundation will be delivering gift cards for groceries, along with food, to families in dozens of cities around the U.S., including New York and Los Angeles. After-School All-Stars typically focuses on after-school programs for kids, as it name suggests, but is now looking to feed children who are missing out on their school meals.

“Because of the corona crisis, those kids have been sent home. So now, instead of providing after school programs, we thought it would be cool and great if we could provide food for those families,” Schwarzenegger said in a TikTok video. “But, of course, you can have the best ideas in the world but if you don’t have the money you have nothing… TikTok came along and said we are the ones that are going to donate the millions of dollars to help feed those families.”

Schwarzenegger’s announcement comes only a few days after the “Predator” star shared a coronavirus PSA urging people to stay inside — complete with his donkey and mini-pony.

There are more than 10,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.