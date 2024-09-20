Our favorite dystopian and science-fiction series take inspiration from novels and video games. Fashion follows suit with a combination of technical fabrics and fantastical details.
Ben wears top by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Ben wears sweater, pants, boots and belt, all by Giorgio Armani and sunglasses by Gentle Monster.
Ben wears jacket and pants, both by Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Ben wears dress by Loewe and shoes by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Ben wears sweater by Giorgio Armani and sunglasses by Gentle Monster.
Ben wears vest and pants, both by Emporio Armani, and gloves by Giorgio Armani.
Ben wears jacket by Hermès.
Ben wears jacket, top, pants and shoes, all by Prada.
Ben wears jacket by Hermès.
Ben wears jacket, shirt, shorts and bags, all by Louis Vuitton.
Credits
Model: Ben Tsuruda at His Laboratory Management.
Fashion Editor: Shaojun Chen.
Grooming: Carla Perez.
Producer and art director: Mirko Antich.
Lighting and photography assistant: AJ Wilson.
Fashion assistant: Ray Zhang.
Production assistant: Chris Magshodi.