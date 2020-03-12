Science Channel’s ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned’ to Return With 2-Hour Disaster-Zone Episode (Exclusive)

Science Channel has set a return date for its “Mysteries of the Abandoned” series, and the new season is kicking off with a two-hour special episode on disaster zones, the channel told TheWrap exclusively.

The new season, which premieres March 26, will “examine the remains of engineering marvels, explore the haunted shells of ghost towns, and use advanced CGI rebuilds to uncover the secrets that have been left behind,” according to Science Channel.

Watch a teaser for the new season above.

In the special two-hour premiere episode, “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones,” the team will visit several places around the globe featuring stories of human struggle and survival, including “a deserted Caribbean city partially buried in a mysterious substance, Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth, Taiwanese temples turned to rubble, an American ghost-town that still burns today, and an otherworldly landscape in eastern Africa that proved too hard to tame.”

Throughout the rest of the season, advanced CGI modeling will be used to help tell the stories of “lost worlds and their haunted pasts.”

“Mysteries of the Abandoned” is produced for Science Channel by Like A Shot Productions. Henry Scott and Bruce Burgess are executive producers for For Like A Shot, and Neil Laird executive produces for Science Channel.

“Mysteries of the Abandoned” returns March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.