For the first time in its 175-year history, Scientific American has endorsed a U.S. presidential candidate — Joe Biden.

“This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly,” the magazine’s editors wrote in the October issue. “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science.”

The magazine cited what it called the president’s “dishonest and inept” response to the coronavirus pandemic that has cost nearly 200,000 U.S. lives so far this year. The editorial then detailed many of Trump and his administration’s false and misleading claims about the pandemic as well as attempts to sideline or ignore the advice of public health experts.

The editors also detailed other ways in which they feel the Trump administration has ignored basic science in setting policy. “He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges,” the editorial continued.

In contrast, Scientific American argued that Biden “comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making. He solicits expertise and has turned that knowledge into solid policy proposals.”

The magazine’s editors concluded: “It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science.”