Scorpios are generally kind, but don’t push them too close to the edge.
Scorpios can be some of the most docile yet scary signs of the Zodiac because of their ability to go from zero to 100 “real quick” — just like their insectoid counterparts — says Drake of their switch-on-switch-off personalities.
On the other hand, they make some of the most loyal and tender-hearted, passionate companions, but it takes a lot for them to bring someone into their circle of trust. And their unique intuition can spot negative energy from a mile away. Be careful if you ever think about crossing them, as they can be a extremely resentful sign, and they will always get their revenge and you won’t see it coming.
Scorpio season runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, here’s all the Hollywood celebs who fall under the sign.
Emilia Clarke — Oct. 23
“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke was born on Oct. 23, 1986.
Other celebrities who share her birthday are Ryan Reynolds, Amandla Stenberg and Weird Al Yankovic.
Drake — Oct. 24
Grammy award-winning rapper and singer Drake was born on Oct. 24, 1986.
Lala Milan, Monica Arnold, Adrienne Bailon and Tila Tequila also have the same birthday.
Antony Starr — Oct. 25
“The Boys” star was born on Oct. 25, 1975.
Mia Goth, Katy Perry and Ciara were also born on this day.
Phaedra Parks — Oct. 26
The Southern Belle herself, Phaedra Parks, who is best known for being a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and now “Married to Medicine” was born on Oct. 26, 1973.
Parks’ birthday twins include Rita Wilson, Seth MacFarlane, Keith Urban, Toya Wright, Mendeecees Harris, Pat Sajak and Jon Heder.
John Cleese — Oct. 27
Actor and comedian John Cleese was born on Oct. 27, 1939.
He shares his birthday with Kelly Osbourne.
Caitlyn Jenner — Oct. 28
Media personality and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner was born on Oct. 28, 1949.
Bill Gates, Julia Roberts, Gwendoline Christie, Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Smith, Finn Wittrock and Tre Melvin also share the same birthday.
Tracee Ellis Ross — Oct. 29
“American Fiction” and “Girlfriends” actress Tracee Ellis Ross was born on Oct. 29, 1972.
Winona Ryder, Bob Ross and Gabrielle Union also have the same birthday.
Henry Winkler — Oct. 30
Henry Winkler, best known for playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days,” was born on Oct. 30, 1945.
Nia Long, Ashley Graham and Eva Marcille are his birthday twins.
Letitia Wright — Oct. 31
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright was born on Oct. 31, 1993.
She has the same birthday as Willow Smith and Rob Schneider.
Anthony Ramos — Nov. 1
Anthony Ramos has starred in “In the Heights,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Hamilton.” He was born on Nov. 1, 1991.
NLE Choppa, Penn Badgley and Jenny McCarthy celebrate their birthdays on this day as well.
Karamo Brown — Nov. 2
TV host and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown was born on Nov. 2, 1980.
David Schwimmer, Sunny Sandler, Nelly and Stevie J also have this birthday.
Colin Kaepernick — Nov. 3
Former NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick was born on Nov. 3, 1987.
Kendall Jenner, Anna Wintour and Joseline Hernandez have the same birthday.
Kathy Griffin — Nov. 4
Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin was born on Nov. 4, 1960.
Griffin has the same birthday as Matthew McConaughey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jeff Probst, Ralph Macchio, Bethenny Frankel and Doris Roberts.
Famke Janssen— Nov. 5
“X-Men” star Famke Janssen was born on Nov. 5, 1964.
Tilda Swinton, Kris Jenner, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Rockwell, Keala Settle, Art Garfunkel were also born on Nov. 5.
Thandiwe Newton— Nov. 6
“Westworld” actress Thandiwe Newton was born on Nov. 6, 1972.
She shares her birthday with Sally Field, Emma Stone, Sal Vulcano, Ethan Hawke, Lamar Odom, Kelly Rutherford, Mohamed Hadid and Taryn Manning.
Adam Devine — Nov. 7
Born on Nov. 7, 1983 is “Pitch Perfect” actor Adam Devine.
He also has the same birthday as actor Algee Smith.
Gordon Ramsay — Nov. 8
Celebrity chef and television presenter Gordon Ramsay is best known for as the judge and host of “Hell’s Kitchen.” He was born on Nov. 8, 1966.
Alfre Woodard, SZA, Jack Osbourne, and Tara Reid also celebrate their birthday on this day.
Ryan Murphy — Nov. 9
TV writer, producer and director Ryan Murphy was born on Nov. 9, 1965.
Eric Dane and Chris Jericho are his birthday twins.
Brittany Murphy — Nov. 10
Late “Uptown Girls” and “Clueless” star Brittany Murphy was born on Nov. 10, 1977.
Ellen Pompeo, Josh Peck, Kiernan Shipka, Dream Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Tracy Morgan, Heather Matarazzo and Michael Jai White have the same birthday.
Patrick Starrr — Nov. 11
Makeup artists and social media influencer Patrick Starrr was born on Nov. 11, 1989.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, Vinny Guadagnino and Melvin Ward have the same birthday.
Anne Hathaway — Nov. 12
“The Princess Diaries” star Anne Hathaway was born on Nov. 12, 1982.
Ryan Gosling, Megan Mullally, Wallace Shawn and Raffey Cassidy were also born on this day.
Alex Wong — Nov. 13
Award-winning dancer Alex Wong was the first Canadian to win the Prix de Lausanne in 2004. He’s starred in several films, including “The Greatest Showman” and “Schmigadoon!”
He shares his birthday with Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Kimmel, Gerard Butler and Steve Zahn.
Travis Barker — Nov. 14
Musician Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182. He was born on Nov. 14, 1975.
Barker’s birthday twins are Mason Gooding, Josh Duhamel, Patrick Warburton and Kalisto.
Winston Duke — Nov. 15
“Us” star, Winston Duke was born on Nov. 15, 1986.
Shailene Woodley, Ed Asner, Sean Murray and Yaya Dacosta also celebrate their birthdays on this day.
Mackenyu — Nov. 16
“One Piece” star Mackenyu was born on Nov. 16, 1996.
Pete Davidson, Jaime Adler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lisa Bonet, Missi Pyle, Brooke Elliott, Fatboy SSE and Brandi Glanville were all born on Nov. 16.
Rachel McAdams — Nov. 17
Rachel McAdams, known for her roles in “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls,” was born on Nov. 17, 1978.
Danny DeVito and RuPaul are her birthday twins.
Owen Wilson — Nov. 18
“Loki” actor Owen Wilson was born on Nov. 18, 1968.
Nathan Kress, Mike Epps, Mathew Baynton, Michael Ward, Damon Wayans Jr., Chloe Sevigny, Megyn Kelly all share the same birthday with Wilson.
Jodie Foster — Nov. 19
Actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster is best known for her roles in “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Taxi Driver.” She was born on Nov. 19, 1962.
Adam Driver, Meg Ryan, Allison Janney, Larry King, Larsen Thompson were also born on this day.
Ming-Na Wen — Nov. 20
Ming-Na Wen is the voice behind Disney’s hit animated film “Mulan,” and starred in “The Mandalorian” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”She was born on Nov. 20, 1963.
Hannah Kepple and Joel McHale have the same birthday as Wen.
Michael Strahan — Nov. 21
Former NFL star, and TV personality, Michael Strahan was born on Nov. 21, 1971.
He has the same birthday as Goldie Hawn, Jena Malone, Stefan Johnson and Salim The Dream.
