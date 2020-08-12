Scott Greenberg Departs CAA to Become Manager and Partner at LBI Entertainment

CAA Motion Picture Literary Agent Scott Greenberg is joining LBI Entertainment as a manager and a partner, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

In his new role as a manager, Greenberg will continue to represent clients Antoine Fuqua, Jaume Collet-Serra, Taylor Sheridan, Dan Gilroy, Brad Ingelsby, and Nanette Burstein, among others.

“Scott has been a valued member of the CAA family and an exceptional advocate for his clients for many years,” said CAA President and Co-Chairman Richard Lovett in a statement to TheWrap. “We are thrilled to be able to continue working with him in his new role.”

Also Read: WWE Hires CAA Co-Head of TV Nick Khan as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Greenberg first began his career in the CAA mailroom 29 years ago.

He is expected to start at LBI after Labor Day.

LBI as a management company has a deep bench of A-listers and reps stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Martin Scorsese, Zoe Saldana, Jonah Hill, Jessica Biehl, Justin Timberlake and numerous others.

Deadline first reported the news.