WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall on Life Support After Suffering 3 Heart Attacks

Legendary wrestler Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, is now on life support after suffering multiple heart attacks, media reports said Sunday.



According to PWTorch, Hall, 63, suffered three heart attacks from a loose blood clot suffered after breaking his hip last week and undergoing replacement surgery. He was placed on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, the outlet reported.

A rep for Hall and the WWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Though he never became a world champion in wrestling, Hall was nonetheless one of the biggest wrestling stars of the 1990s, first under the ring name Razor Ramon in WWF, where he became a four-time Intercontinental Champion and won a famous ladder match for that title against fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania X.

Then, in 1996, Hall went to WCW under his real-life name and became a founding member of wrestling’s most infamous faction, the New World Order. Alongside fellow stars Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, Hall and the nWo became iconic villains, with Hall becoming a six-time WCW Tag Team Champion alongside Nash. After retiring in 2010, Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020



But during the 2000s, Hall’s health quickly deteriorated as years of heavy drug abuse during his career took their toll, having a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest in 2010 while being diagnosed with epilepsy.



His addiction problems have been connected to multiple arrests for disorderly conduct, assault, and sexual misconduct. He was also one of several wrestlers accused of sexually harassing two flight attendants on a WWF chartered flight in 2002, an incident that regained attention in the wrestling community after it became the subject of an episode of the Vice series “Dark Side of the Ring” last September.