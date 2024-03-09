Scott Kenyon, Agent at Innovative Artists, Dies at 39

Scott Kenyon, a longtime agent at Innovative Artists, has died, according to a funding page set up for his young children. He was 39.

No cause of death was given for Kenyon’s Feb. 15 death. The news was shared on GoFundMe, which is raising money for the education of Kenyon’s two young children, as well as for the Alpha-1 Foundation, which which develops research for a rare genetic disease.

“He has become a brother, son, and mentor to all of us at Innovative,” agency VP Maury DiMauro told Deadline, which first reported Kenyon’s death.

Kenyon was hired as the assistant to Maury DiMauro, VP and head of the agency’s strategic marketing and endorsements department, in 2008. He moved to the Los Angeles office 14 years later.

The Alpha-1 Foundation supports education and research about Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition that can cause damage to the liver and the lungs. There is no cure. The foundation notes that “1 in every 1,500 to 3,500 people of European ancestry” have the Alpha-1, and that “People of any racial or ethnic group can get Alpha-1, but it is more common in people of northern European backgrounds.”

Kenyon was survived by his wife, Lauren, and their children Tyler and Crosby.