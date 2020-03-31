Relive Every ‘Scrubs’ Episode With Stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison in New Podcast (Audio)

“Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff are going back to Sacred Heart, launching a “Scrubs”-themed podcast on Tuesday.

The podcast, which is titled “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” offers a behind-the-scenes commentary on each episode and memories from the medical comedy, which ran for seven seasons on NBC and an additional two more on ABC. Hosted by iHeartRadio, the podcast will also feature commentary from “Scrubs” superfans and former cast members, so here’s hoping we get a few new nicknames for J.D. from Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley).

The first episode, which is available now, is 74 minutes long, or more than 3x the length of a typical “Scrubs” episode (without commercials). This first installment discusses filming in an abandoned hospital that was used for the location of the fictional Sacred Heart.

Also Read: Joe Biden Has a Podcast -- and He Tackles COVID-19 First

“We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing,” Faison told Entertainment Weekly. “This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

Along with Braff and Faison, “Scrubs” starred McGinley, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Ken Jenkins. It was created by Bill Lawrence.

Listen to the first episode of “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” below.

