Eric Weinberg, a former writer-producer on the medical sitcom “Scrubs,” was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial by a Los Angeles judge. He is facing 28 charges of rape and sexual assault from eight different accusers and could receive multiple life sentences if convicted, according to media reports.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo heard testimony from nine women at a preliminary two-week hearing that ended in early May. The women, who have only been identified as Jane Does, said they agreed to meet Weinberg as his house for modeling sessions that quickly became physical.

Four of the Jane Does testified that Weinberg choked them and one said, “I was afraid he was going to kill me.” Another said, “I just remember thinking I was going to die,” when Weinberg placed both hands on her throat.

Olmedo dismissed four other counts on Tuesday: three because of the statute of limitations and one due to lack of evidence. But she ruled that 28 of the remaining charges, from eight alleged victims, were sufficient to go to trial.

Weinberg, who is now 63, has been in jail since October 2022, when a different judge revoked his bail.

On Tuesday, Olmedo denied the defense’s request to grant bail, saying that Weinberg’s “predatory” behavior could pose a risk to the public.

Prosecutor Marlene Martinez, said that Weinberg is a “much more dangerous” kind of predator. “He will do what it takes to get these women alone in vulnerable places and rape them. There is nothing here to say he will not use other methods of deception. We’ve seen through the years he’s gotten better at it,” she said.

He is due back in court for an arraignment on June 4. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

Weinberg also wrote for the Showtime series “Californication” and Bill Maher’s “Politically Incorrect.”

Variety first reported the story.