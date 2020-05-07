Ratings: CBS’ ‘SEAL Team’ Sinks in Season Finale, The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Is Flat

Fox wins another Wednesday despite down “Masked Singer”

May 7, 2020 @ 8:31 AM Last Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 9:25 AM
seal team riverdale finale

CBS/The CW

CBS’ “SEAL Team” slipped in its season finale on Wednesday, but then again so did the night’s No. 1 show, “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

On The CW, the “Riverdale” season finale stayed steady with last week. That said, last week also posted an unimpressive number for the Archie Comics adaptation.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.8/10 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, aftershow “After the Mask” drew a 0.9/5 and 4 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 6.6 million. “Survivor” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.4/8 and 7.6 million viewers. At 10, “SEAL Team” had a 0.6/3 and 4.6 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 4.4 million, airing all reruns.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.8/5 and 4.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Single Parents” managed a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9:30, a second episode of “Single Parents” settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers. “Shark Tank” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 915,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 499,000. The “Riverdale” season finale at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 683,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

