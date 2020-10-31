Hollywood Remembers Sean Connery: ‘A Legend on Screen and Off’

Tributes poured in on Saturday for Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor who died at age 90 at his longtime home in the Bahamas.

“I grew up idolizing Sean Connery,” Hugh Jackman tweeted. “A legend on screen, and off.”

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the James Bond film franchise for which Connery was best known, said in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond. … He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October,” recalled, “Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power – that was utterly unique to Sean.”

Also Read: Sean Connery, Oscar-Winning James Bond Star, Dies at 90

Connery played the suave British superspy James Bond in seven blockbuster films, beginning with 1962’s “Dr. No” all the way through 1983’s “Never Say Never Again.”

He also won an Academy Award for his supporting role as an Irish-American cop battling Prohibition-era gangsters in Brian De Palma’s 1987 film “The Untouchables.”

See more tributes here.

“The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery… the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery passes at age 90. Had dinner with him two years ago in the Bahamas. Witty, smart, never PC. The best Bond by far and a brilliant all around actor. Deep respect. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 31, 2020

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. Memories of this outstanding actor and his unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond will forever be cherished at Pinewood. pic.twitter.com/DxODNzEHmb — pinewoodstudios (@PinewoodStudios) October 31, 2020