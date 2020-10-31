Go Pro Today

Hollywood Remembers Sean Connery: ‘A Legend on Screen and Off’

The Oscar-winning Scottish actor died Saturday at age 90

| October 31, 2020 @ 6:57 AM Last Updated: October 31, 2020 @ 7:18 AM
sean connery

Getty Images

Tributes poured in on Saturday for Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor who died at age 90 at his longtime home in the Bahamas.

“I grew up idolizing Sean Connery,” Hugh Jackman tweeted. “A legend on screen, and off.”

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the James Bond film franchise for which Connery was best known, said in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond. … He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October,” recalled, “Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power – that was utterly unique to Sean.”

Connery played the suave British superspy James Bond in seven blockbuster films, beginning with 1962’s “Dr. No” all the way through 1983’s “Never Say Never Again.”

He also won an Academy Award for his supporting role as an Irish-American cop battling Prohibition-era gangsters in Brian De Palma’s 1987 film “The Untouchables.”

See more tributes here.

Beyond Bond: Sean Connery's 14 Most Memorable Non-007 Film Roles

  • sean connery
  • sean connery darby o'gill Disney
  • marnie sean connery tippi hedren Universal/Getty Images
  • hill sean connery (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)
  • sean connery murder on the orient express (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
  • man who would be king sean connery michael caine (Photo by Columbia/Getty Images)
  • Robin and marian sean connery (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • time bandits AVCO Embassy Pictures
  • highlander sean connery Twentieth Century Fox
  • name of the rose sean connery Twentieth Century Fox
  • untouchables sean connery Paramount
  • indiana jones and the last crusade sean connery harrison ford Paramount
  • hunt for red october sean connery Paramount
  • rock sean connery nicolas cage Buena Vista
  • finding forrester sean connery Sony
A look back at the Scotsman’s storied career outside of the James Bond franchise

A look back at the Scotsman's storied career outside of the James Bond franchise.

