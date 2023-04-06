Sean Spicer exited Newsmax on Thursday, three years after launching “Spicer & Co.” in a prime spot on the conservative cable-news channel.

But with his golden-boy status ended a year ago when the network hired Greta Van Susteren — Spicer’s show was bumped from the coveted 6 p.m. ET slot to the 5 o’clock hour of Newsmax’s lineup — the first press secretary during the Donald Trump administration has left Newsmax, pledging to be “a force for good in this country.” According to Mediaite, Spicer and Newsmax could not come to terms on a new contract.

“After three-plus amazing years of ‘Spicer and Company,’ I’m leaving Newsmax to embark on a new project,” Spicer said in a YouTube video, which you can watch at the top of this post.

A grinning Spicer, standing in front of a skyline backdrop featuring the U.S. Capitol dome, said he was “excited about what’s to come” before listing several accomplishments that would instead seem to mark the beginning of an extended tenure. They included growing “tremendously” to an audience of millions and “multiple instances” that had “a direct impact on national political and cultural conversations.”

Spicer did not specify any examples, so it was unclear what specifically he was referencing. But he went on to say it was an honor and that he was grateful to Newsmax, his viewers and his co-host, Lyndsay Keith, who bowed out last month after three years in the spot alongside Spicer.

“Spicer & Co.” was bumped by Van Susteren’s show when she was hired by Newsmax in May 2022.

In the YouTube video, Spicer said he wanted to give viewers a “front-row seat” to the events, stories and guests related to the 2024 election.

Spicer, whose “Spicer & Co.” launched March 3, 2020, marked his exit with a similar acknowledgement on his final show Thursday.

“And more than that, the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing. More than ever before, we have to be a force for good in this country,” Spicer said, before saying he had a plan for this “in a brand new way,” which it seemed was posting videos to his YouTube page, though he teased “YouTube — and more.”