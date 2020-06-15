HBO Max dropped the trailer for the third season of “Search Party” Monday, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s up with the gang following Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) arrest for the murder of private investigator Keith Powell. Well, turns out they went viral for what is being labeled “the most fabulous public arrest ever.”

Dory becoming a viral sensation makes her entire crew of Brooklyn hipsters “famous,” forcing them into the spotlight (and possibly away from each other) as they prepare to be put through a massive trial.

Watch the video above, which teases the comedy thriller’s first season on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service after airing its first two installments on TBS.

Here’s the official description for “Search Party” Season 3, courtesy of HBO Max:

“Search Party” is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.

All 10 episodes of the third season of “Search Party” will launch Thursday, June 25 on HBO Max. The show’s first two seasons are available for streaming now on the platform. The series has already been renewed for Season 4.

“Search Party” is executive produced by co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter. Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez of Jax Media also executive produce.