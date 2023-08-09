Fox Business Scores 2nd Republican Primary Debate 

Fox Business has been picked by the Republican National Committee to host the second Republican presidential primary debate, which will be held in September at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

Fox networks will be televising both the first and second debates of the election cycle, with the first to be held on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee and broadcast on Fox News.

The RNC also announced that Univision and Rumble will partner with Fox Business for the second debate.

The outstanding issue for Fox networks is attempting to convince former President and Republican primary frontrunner Donald Trump to participate — he has not yet committed to attending. Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox networks for unfavorable coverage since leaving the White House.

Just last week, after learning of his third indictment, Trump dined with Fox News president Jay Wallace and chief executive Suzanne Scott as the network tried to convince the former President to participate in the first debate.

While Trump did not give confirmation of his attendance, he did say that he would keep his mind open to the possibility.

The moderators of the second debate have not yet been announced. The RNC has increased the threshold for GOP candidates to qualify for the second debate, meaning it could be a smaller group of candidates than the first.