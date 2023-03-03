The Tremont hotel in Sulphur Springs is back and open for business, as “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” heads to Disney Channel and Disney+ screens for Season 3.

“No way we’re splitting up with an evil ghost on the loose,” says Wyatt Campbell (Landon Gordon) in the opening of the trailer.

“Usually Treemont is haunted in a fun way, but this time, not so much,” Wyatt says to his with his group of friends in another scene. The trailer shows the kids discussing the new ghost, which shows itself as black smoke and ooze creeping in and out of room 205.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” follows the adventures of Griffin Campbell and his family after they move into the Tremont Hotel, which is shrouded in paranormal activity. In its third season, the kids of Sulphur Springs battle a new ghost that’s checked into room 205 and begins haunting the hotel. After they discover the ghost’s presence, the kids travel back in time to untangle the mystery of its past, with the the future of their lives on the line.

“The stakes are higher, the connections deeper and the scares more intense, but what’s most surprising in Season 3 is how much our kids still have left to learn about the mysteries surrounding The Tremont,” co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Tracy Thomson said in a statement to TheWrap.

“Over the seasons, and especially going into this season, our actors have grown — in age and maturity — allowing us to evolve their characters and relationships,” Charles Pratt Jr. said, who is also the show’s co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. “This means scarier scares, more twists and turns, and friendship that turns into romance. When a show has even the writers, directors and actors on the edge of their seats, we can only imagine the thrill for our audience. Season 3 will keep our viewers guessing … and I’m hoping, applauding.

The series stars Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran, Elle Graham, Kelly Frye (“Criminal Minds”), Josh Braaten, Landon Gordon, Madeleine McGraw, Diandra Lyle, Johari Washington and Eugene Byrd.

The third season of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” premieres March 24 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.