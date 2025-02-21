Section of PCH Closed Due to LA Wildfires, Floods, Partly Reopened

Though Los Angeles continues rebuilding from the devastating wildfires that gutted several local communities in January, a positive milestone was reached on Thursday when a second of Pacific Coast Highway between Santa Monica and Malibu was partly reopened.

As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, residents of areas in Santa Monica, Malibu and the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned by the Palisades Fire can now use that stretch of PCH. Owners and employees of essential businesses as well as school busses can also access that stretch.

However, the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) has left several restrictions in effect. Among them: PCH runs only one lane in each direction; there is a 25 mph speed limit between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu; signaled intersections continue to be treated as 4-way stop signs, with lights flashing red; no parking, stopping or pedestrians are allowed; and vehicle passing is forbidden.

In addition, the McClure Tunnel from westbound on the 10 Freeway to northbound on PCH is one lane, and there is only one lane entering northbound on PCH from the California Incline.

CalTrans is recommending only “essential” travel, and the route is still closed to all other civilian traffic.