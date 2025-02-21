Section of PCH Closed Due to LA Wildfires, Floods, Partly Reopened

Residents, essential businesses and school busses can now access Pacific Coast Highway between Santa Monica and Malibu

Members of the Army National Guard eat lunch along Pacific Coast Highway while on deployment to assist with various fires in Los Angeles on January 10, 2025. Massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighborhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people, authorities said, as California's National Guard soldiers readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder. News of the growing toll, announced late Thursday January 9 by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, came as swaths of the United States' second-largest city lay in ruins. (Photo by Zoë Meyers / AFP)

Though Los Angeles continues rebuilding from the devastating wildfires that gutted several local communities in January, a positive milestone was reached on Thursday when a second of Pacific Coast Highway between Santa Monica and Malibu was partly reopened.

As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, residents of areas in Santa Monica, Malibu and the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned by the Palisades Fire can now use that stretch of PCH. Owners and employees of essential businesses as well as school busses can also access that stretch.

However, the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) has left several restrictions in effect. Among them: PCH runs only one lane in each direction; there is a 25 mph speed limit between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu; signaled intersections continue to be treated as 4-way stop signs, with lights flashing red; no parking, stopping or pedestrians are allowed; and vehicle passing is forbidden.

Malibu Fire Aftermath
In addition, the McClure Tunnel from westbound on the 10 Freeway to northbound on PCH is one lane, and there is only one lane entering northbound on PCH from the California Incline.

CalTrans is recommending only “essential” travel, and the route is still closed to all other civilian traffic.

